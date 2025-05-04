Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Increased by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 8.1% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $22,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.63 and a one year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.