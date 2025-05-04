Brown Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,167 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Brown Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.38. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $40.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

