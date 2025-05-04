Brown Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Brown Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,717,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.53. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.