Brown Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Brown Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $39.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

