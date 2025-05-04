VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $50.10 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

