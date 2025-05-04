BVF Inc. IL Sells 762,600 Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

BVF Inc. IL lessened its position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,006,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,600 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 0.08% of Ikena Oncology worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IKNA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 56,936 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 18,244.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 154,892 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.94.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

