Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP lowered its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,800 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Surgery Partners by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.09 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGRY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $76,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,498.72. The trade was a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,698 shares in the company, valued at $14,381,903.70. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,622 shares of company stock worth $2,717,860. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.