Avidity Partners Management LP Lowers Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Avidity Partners Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,904 shares during the period. Mirum Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.7% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,016,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 907,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 782,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 578,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 78,708 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $43.69 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $99.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $348,330.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,672 shares in the company, valued at $825,489.12. This trade represents a 29.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $438,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,589,662.40. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,726,040. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

