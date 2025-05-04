Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5586 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

