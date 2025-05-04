Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Releases Earnings Results

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JAPSY opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

