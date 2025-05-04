Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Releases Earnings Results

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter.
Japan Airlines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JAPSY opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
About Japan Airlines
