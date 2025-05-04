Azora Capital LP Sells 994,684 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Azora Capital LP lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994,684 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for approximately 3.4% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 0.94% of Comerica worth $76,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Comerica Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CMA opened at $56.44 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.