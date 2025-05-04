Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Trimble were worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 743,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,457 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after buying an additional 136,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Report on TRMB

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.