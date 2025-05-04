West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.72%.
West Japan Railway Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.27.
West Japan Railway Company Profile
