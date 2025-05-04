West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

West Japan Railway Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.27.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

