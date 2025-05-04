Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,046 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $99,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,742,000 after purchasing an additional 630,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,616,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,938,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at $27,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 335,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

