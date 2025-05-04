inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2025

inTEST (NYSE:INTTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. inTEST had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. inTEST updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Trading Down 4.2 %

INTT opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. inTEST has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of inTEST from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTT

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for inTEST (NYSE:INTT)

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.