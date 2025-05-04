inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. inTEST had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. inTEST updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Trading Down 4.2 %

INTT opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. inTEST has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of inTEST from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

