Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,125,266 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125,266 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $114,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEVA. Barclays dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

