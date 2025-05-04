Freestone Grove Partners LP Acquires New Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,169,000 after buying an additional 687,933 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $183.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.36. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.38.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

