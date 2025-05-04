Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Sells 101,930 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,930 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 0.8% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $18,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $472.28 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $624.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.85. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.