Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes $535,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,291,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL stock opened at $386.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.54. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

