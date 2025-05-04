Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Leidos were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 53.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after buying an additional 199,686 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 30.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 346,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.23.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

