Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,088,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,284 shares during the period. Chewy accounts for about 0.3% of Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $203,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Chewy by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $2,540,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,566.80. The trade was a 21.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,901.60. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,529,750. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

