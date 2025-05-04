Bain Capital Public Equity LP Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bain Capital Public Equity LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 154.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 2.8% of Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,624,000 after acquiring an additional 458,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after acquiring an additional 752,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,150,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.94.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

