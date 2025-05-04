BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.07% of Uranium Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 947.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.93.
Uranium Energy Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
