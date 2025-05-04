BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $2.97 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

NYSE PLNT opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

