BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,313 shares of company stock worth $17,229,143. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $529.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.67 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

