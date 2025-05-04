BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

ATI stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

