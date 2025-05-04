BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Increases Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Celestica by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celestica news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 90,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $11,099,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,086.28. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 853,591 shares of company stock valued at $106,369,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.42.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

