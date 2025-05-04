Brown Wealth Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brown Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.6% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

