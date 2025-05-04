Biglari Capital CORP. Has $424,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Biglari Capital CORP. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 0.1% of Biglari Capital CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Biglari Capital CORP.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rings Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $125.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.33.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

