Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VBR stock opened at $184.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

