Banque Transatlantique SA Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,503,000. Synopsys accounts for approximately 3.3% of Banque Transatlantique SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Banque Transatlantique SA owned approximately 0.18% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $472.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.