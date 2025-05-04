Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Acquires New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Banque de Luxembourg S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $376.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.