iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Bank of America Corp DE’s 9th Largest Position

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 12.21% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $13,475,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $80.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

