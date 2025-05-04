Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Battery Global Advisors LLC

Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Battery Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Battery Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

