Bearing Point Capital LLC Makes New $7.61 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,000. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 1.6% of Bearing Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $154.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $154.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

