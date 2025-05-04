BNP Paribas Acquires 4,890 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $311.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.99.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,247 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.