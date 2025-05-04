Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 36,518 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 714,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $57,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3151 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

