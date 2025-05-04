Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 418,662 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,722,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418,662 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. accounts for about 1.5% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $25,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,616,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,801,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $12,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

View Our Latest Report on FNB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.