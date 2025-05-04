Bellevue Group AG Sells 266,951 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266,951 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Insmed were worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $1,461,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,534 shares in the company, valued at $29,580,879.96. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $2,674,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,168,487.70. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,487 shares of company stock worth $30,825,692. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The firm had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

