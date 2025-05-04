Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,155,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $459.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

