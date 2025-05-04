Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider – May 2nd

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, and GameStop are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute virtual reality hardware, software and related services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth and innovation of immersive‐technology markets, though performance can be volatile as the industry evolves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded up $30.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $602.36. 17,267,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,438,563. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $432.28 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.88. 1,725,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,542,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.21 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. GameStop has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Recommended Stories