Bellevue Group AG Reduces Stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,708 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.85% of Structure Therapeutics worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPCR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $62.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of -1.35.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

