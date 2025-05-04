BNP Paribas Sells 755 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BNP Paribas decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.03.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,944 shares of company stock valued at $56,944,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

