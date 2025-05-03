Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 518,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRV GP VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $72,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Septerna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000.

Septerna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEPN opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10. Septerna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Septerna ( NASDAQ:SEPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $57,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,855. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Ezekowitz purchased 7,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $47,567.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,184.85. This represents a 43.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 74,346 shares of company stock worth $439,670.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SEPN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Septerna from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

