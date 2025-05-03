United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.44% of United Parks & Resorts worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 2,024,910.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 404,982 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 555,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 459,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,292,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in United Parks & Resorts by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,385 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. The trade was a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:PRKS opened at $46.00 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

