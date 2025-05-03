NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells $731,600.00 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $731,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,424.28. The trade was a 19.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NMI Stock Performance

NMI stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NMI by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 264.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $8,122,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

