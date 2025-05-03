Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,279,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,531 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.89% of Generation Bio worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Generation Bio by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 127,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Generation Bio by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 368,659 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.78.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 782.86% and a negative return on equity of 104.85%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

