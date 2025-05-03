Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,749 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $32.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.