Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,965,000 shares of company stock worth $224,785,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

