Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.99 and a 1 year high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

